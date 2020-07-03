Update on WWE's Purchase of EVOLVE Wrestling

It's worth noting that this deal reportedly gives WWE not only the full EVOLVE video library, but also the Dragon Gate USA video library as well.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com , the deal has now been finalized, and WWE owns all rights to EVOLVE Wrestling. Going forward, WWE will have the option to continue to run EVOLVE as a new WWE brand, or simply shut the group down.

As was previously reported , WWE has been in the process of purchasing the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion for some time now, and there had been reports over the past several weeks that WWE had already bought out the company.

Update on Jeff Jarrett/GFW vs. IMPACT Wrestling/Anthem Lawsuit

In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com has given an update on the proceedings. Accordin[...] Jul 03 - In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com has given an update on the proceedings. Accordin[...]

AEW Announces that Jake Hager Has Been Suspended for 10 Days

All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship matc[...] Jul 03 - All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship matc[...]

Update on Mickie James' Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after having surgery for a torn ACL last July. In [...] Jul 03 - In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after having surgery for a torn ACL last July. In [...]

Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery

Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things ar[...] Jul 02 - Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things ar[...]

What To Expect On This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?

The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gul[...] Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gul[...]

WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo

Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quar[...] Jul 02 - Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quar[...]

NXT Superstar Reveals HUGE Spoiler For Great American Bash Night 2

One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American Bash. On Instagram, Saurav Gurjar shared a p[...] Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American Bash. On Instagram, Saurav Gurjar shared a p[...]

Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate

KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in public. The reported noted, the panel "composed [...] Jul 02 - KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in public. The reported noted, the panel "composed [...]

WWE Wants To Move NXT UK Champion To The Main Roster

Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big plans for NXT UK Champion WALTER. According[...] Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big plans for NXT UK Champion WALTER. According[...]

Samoa Joe Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Joined Commentary

During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary for Monday Night Raw. "I’ve had zero med[...] Jul 02 - During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary for Monday Night Raw. "I’ve had zero med[...]

Vince Russo Says WWE’s Booking Of Drew McIntyre Is The Worst He’s Seen

Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what he said: "The problem is, they didn’t pl[...] Jul 02 - Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what he said: "The problem is, they didn’t pl[...]

EC3 Teases AEW Move With Promo Containing Over A Dozen AEW References

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion subtly mentioned several parts of the thriving compa[...] Jul 02 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion subtly mentioned several parts of the thriving compa[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Ada[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Ada[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Matches Announced For Night 2

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part of Night 2 of the event: *Six-Man Tag Team Match[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part of Night 2 of the event: *Six-Man Tag Team Match[...]

World Tag Team Championship Match Added To Night 2 Of AEW Fyter Fest

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be d[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be d[...]

AEW World Championship Match Moved To Fight For The Fallen On July 15th

As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the All Elite Wrestling [...] Jul 01 - As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the All Elite Wrestling [...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): Did The Robert Stone Brand Gain A New Member?

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation being tha[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation being tha[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of TNT Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Results Of Women’s World Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru Shida put the title on the line against Penelope [...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru Shida put the title on the line against Penelope [...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Number-One Contender For Women’s Title Determined

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women&rs[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women&rs[...]

Arn Anderson on Wanting to Bring A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode, James Storm into WWE Years Ago

On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm to WWE many years ago during their time in TNA (IM[...] Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm to WWE many years ago during their time in TNA (IM[...]