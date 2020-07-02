Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.
The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things are looking good for her recovery.
During an interview with ComicBook.com, the star opened up about her injury and the possibility of having a second surgery.
Here’s what she had to say:
On the Achilles injury: “It’s been an up and down hill for me. A lot of people don’t know this – they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don’t. What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”
On not having a return date yet: “It’s been a very rough uphill battle and it sucks. I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don’t again, because of complications with strength building.”
On her claim that she may not wrestle again: “I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.”