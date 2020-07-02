WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery

Posted By: Carol Cassada on Jul 02, 2020

Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery

Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. 

The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things are looking good for her recovery. 

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the star opened up about her injury and the possibility of having a second surgery. 

Here’s what she had to say: 

On the Achilles injury: “It’s been an up and down hill for me. A lot of people don’t know this – they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don’t. What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”

On not having a return date yet: “It’s been a very rough uphill battle and it sucks. I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don’t again, because of complications with strength building.”

On her claim that she may not wrestle again: “I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.”

Source: Comic book.com

Tags: #wwe #ember moon
https://wrestlr.me/63908/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 02
Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery
Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.  The star has already had one surgery for her in[...]
Jul 02 - Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.  The star has already had one surgery for her in[...]
Jul 02
What To Expect On This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?
The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show.  One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...]
Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show.  One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...]
Jul 02
WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo
Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th.  Moxley [...]
Jul 02 - Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th.  Moxley [...]
Jul 02
NXT Superstar Reveals HUGE Spoiler For Great American Bash Night 2
One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...]
Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...]
Jul 02
Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate
KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...]
Jul 02 - KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...]
Jul 02
WWE Wants To Move NXT UK Champion To The Main Roster
Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...]
Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...]

Jul 02
Samoa Joe Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Joined Commentary
During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...]
Jul 02 - During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...]
Jul 02
Vince Russo Says WWE’s Booking Of Drew McIntyre Is The Worst He’s Seen
Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...]
Jul 02 - Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...]
Jul 02
EC3 Teases AEW Move With Promo Containing Over A Dozen AEW References
Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references.  On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion su[...]
Jul 02 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references.  On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion su[...]
Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)
Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...]
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...]
Jul 01
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)
Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...]
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...]

Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match
As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, [...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, [...]
Jul 01
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Matches Announced For Night 2
As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part[...]
Jul 01
World Tag Team Championship Match Added To Night 2 Of AEW Fyter Fest
As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Eli[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Eli[...]
Jul 01
AEW World Championship Match Moved To Fight For The Fallen On July 15th
As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon [...]
Jul 01 - As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon [...]
Jul 01
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): Did The Robert Stone Brand Gain A New Member?
As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-o[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-o[...]
Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of TNT Championship Match
As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “T[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “T[...]
Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Results Of Women’s World Championship Match
As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru[...]
Jul 01
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Number-One Contender For Women’s Title Determined
As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine[...]
Jul 01
Arn Anderson on Wanting to Bring A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode, James Storm into WWE Years Ago
On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm [...]
Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm [...]
Jul 01
Final Cards For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT
Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...]
Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...]
Jul 01
Update On Velveteen Dream's Car Accident
We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...]
Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...]
Jul 01
Cody Gives His Thoughts On WWE Using The Great American Bash Event Name
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...]
Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...]
Jul 01
Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location
Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01
Sheamus Announced For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast
WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...]
Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π