WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo
Posted By: Carol Cassada on Jul 02, 2020
Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th.
Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quarantine after she contracted COVID-19.
During Taz’s promo he took a shot at WWE’s negligence for providing COVID-19 testing for their employees. At one point, Taz delivered the line “as you know, we don’t run a sloppy shop.”
While fans enjoyed the potshot, according to Wrestling Observer Radio WWE is upset with Taz’s promo.
“boy were there people upset with that line … there were people very upset with that line. How do you even argue it, right?”
https://wrestlr.me/63906/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 02
Jul 02 - Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her in[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion su[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Eli[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-o[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “T[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...]
Jul 01 Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...]