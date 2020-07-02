WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo

Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th.

Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quarantine after she contracted COVID-19.

During Taz’s promo he took a shot at WWE’s negligence for providing COVID-19 testing for their employees. At one point, Taz delivered the line “as you know, we don’t run a sloppy shop.”

While fans enjoyed the potshot, according to Wrestling Observer Radio WWE is upset with Taz’s promo.