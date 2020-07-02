NXT Superstar Reveals HUGE Spoiler For Great American Bash Night 2

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American Bash.

On Instagram, Saurav Gurjar shared a photo to his story of current NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, celebrating in the ring with both his title and Adam Cole's NXT Championship, as it seems he'll be winning the historic encounter.

This photo was quickly deleted, and though Gurjar then filled his story with unrelated things, many fans still saw what’s believed to be the spoiler.

The photo certainly looks legit, as do the fireworks going off around Lee with both titles, and it looks like next Wednesday will be a historic night for the Limitless One.