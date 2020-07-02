WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things ar[...]
Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gul[...]
WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quar[...]
Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American Bash. On Instagram, Saurav Gurjar shared a p[...]
Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in public. The reported noted, the panel "composed [...]
Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big plans for NXT UK Champion WALTER. According[...]
Jul 02 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion subtly mentioned several parts of the thriving compa[...]
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20) Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...]
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part of Night 2 of the event: *Six-Man Tag Team Match[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be d[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation being tha[...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru Shida put the title on the line against Penelope [...]
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women&rs[...]
Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm to WWE many years ago during their time in TNA (IM[...]
Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powe[...]
Update On Velveteen Dream's Car Accident We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an update from WrestlingInc.com, the accident occurre[...]
Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created. “You know, people, I think, sometimes [...]
Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certai[...]
