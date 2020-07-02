WWE Wants To Move NXT UK Champion To The Main Roster

Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big plans for NXT UK Champion WALTER.

According to Dave Meltzer who spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company wants to move the NXT UK Champion WALTER to the main roster, though that is easier said than done.

For one thing, WALTER doesn’t live in the United States, something he’ll obviously have to do if he was to work on RAW or SmackDown, and the current travel restrictions have caused problems for anyone wanting to compete in the U.S. such as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, as an interim championship has been made in the States due to his absence.

Given that WALTER was someone WWE tried to sign for years before he finalised a deal to join the company, it’s very unlikely that the company will stop in their pursuit to get him on RAW or SmackDown, but for now, WALTER isn’t going anywhere.