Vince Russo Says WWE’s Booking Of Drew McIntyre Is The Worst He’s Seen
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2020
Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion.
Below is what he said:
"The problem is, they didn’t plan on the pandemic. They are just going according to plan and they are not making those alternations which they very well could make.
I’ve got to be honest with you, pandemic, fans, no fans, this has to be the worst booking of a champion I’ve ever seen. Drew McIntyre could be a movie star. This is a guy that has all the tools…they’ve done nothing.
How you can fail a Bray Wyatt, a Fiend, a Mr. Rogers – how you could fail all three of those characters…you either gotta be really bad or have to do it purposely. I wish I would have gotten to work with a talent like Bray Wyatt."
