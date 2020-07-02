EC3 Teases AEW Move With Promo Containing Over A Dozen AEW References

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references.

On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion subtly mentioned several parts of the thriving company, including Cody Rhodes, the Inner Circle and the Young Bucks. He said:

You can spend your whole life letting people tell you what to do, dictate your path, choose your fate. Do you decide your future or is it chosen for you? We are living in unprecedented times with lockdowns, quarantines, terror in the streets. We are living an American nightmare," EC3 says. "From coast to coast, Maine to So Cal, uncensored chaos and confusion reigns supreme. You walk outside and it feels like you're in the jungle, boy! You fear the revolt is coming to you if you don't adhere to the group thinking.

"You feel like you're left out to hang, man. The natural state of things has fallen into this dark order and you plug away day after day like a gear in an f'n machine. Society is broken but now is the time you keep your inner circle small, you do not have best friends, you can only trust yourself. And it doesn't matter if you're an old man or a young buck, you speak your truth. You stand tall, exalted," EC3 continues.

"You rise like a phoenix, you carry yourself with moxie and seal it with a sunny kiss. Now these bastards may criticize you, they may mock you, they may cancel you, hell, they may even imitate you poorly," he added. "But you never give in, you never apologize. You put the word 'sorry' back into that dictionary and you throw it into the library, into it's face, because it is never the end! There is no omega when you are an alpha. You think for yourself, you fight for yourself, you control your own narrative. And if you don't, then you're just part of the con. You are more than elite, you are free, and they have been warned."

EC3 has also teased returning to Impact Wrestling, and was recently part of the company's promotional video for July 18th Slammiversary, which featured several recent WWE releases.