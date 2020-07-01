WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jul 01, 2020

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary.

*Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) def. MJF & Wardlow.

*Hikaru Shida def. Penelope Ford to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Jake Hager to retain the AEW TNT Championship.

*”Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy comes out to the announce table and sits down before the next match starts.

*Private Party (with Matt Hardy) def. Santana & Ortiz. Following the match, Chris Jericho throws something at Isiah Kassidy before then throwing water at Orange Cassidy. Jericho has to be held back.

*It is announced that the AEW World Championship match originally scheduled for next week between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage will now take place at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 15th due to Moxley self-quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19 symptoms and not wanting to risk the health and safety of other AEW talent and employees. Cage and Taz come to the ring and Taz says that his conversation with AEW President Tony Khan about the situation was actually pleasant before then talking about how Moxley will lose to Cage when they finally do face one another.

*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Best Friends to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

