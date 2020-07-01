WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT:

*Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

*Damian Priest is interviewed backstage and challenges Cameron Grimes to a rematch.

*Timothy Thatcher def. Oney Lorcan.

*Rhea Ripley def. Aliyah & Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

*Dexter Lumis def. Roderick Strong in a Strap Match.

*Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar comes to the ring along with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Before he can finish his promo, he is interrupted by Drake Maverick, who charges into the ring before being beaten down by Mendoza and Wilde. Breezango makes the save and Fandango issues a challenge for a Six-Man Tag Team Match next week.

*Cameron Grimes is interviewed backstage and he declares himself the number-one contender, saying that he will face the winner of the Winner Takes All Match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee.

*NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley).