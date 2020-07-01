WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jul 01, 2020
As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Best Friends.
The end result of the match saw Omega and Page defeat Best Friends to retain the titles.
As a result of their victory, Omega and Page will now defend the titles against Private Party as part of Night 2 of Fyter Fest.
https://wrestlr.me/63897/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Eli[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-o[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “T[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...]
Jul 01 Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscr[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump[...]
Jul 01
Jul 01 - The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up b[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the ter[...]
Jun 30 WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...]
Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 millio[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what h[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts toda[...]