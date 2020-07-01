WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Number-One Contender For Women’s Title Determined

In the end, Nox would go on to win the match by last eliminating Kai, thereby earning a future title opportunity against Io Shirai.

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, as Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox faced off to see who would be next in line for a title shot.

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Ada[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Ada[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Matches Announced For Night 2

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part of Night 2 of the event: *Six-Man Tag Team Match[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, the following new matches were announced to take place as part of Night 2 of the event: *Six-Man Tag Team Match[...]

World Tag Team Championship Match Added To Night 2 Of AEW Fyter Fest

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be d[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of Night 2 of the event, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be d[...]

AEW World Championship Match Moved To Fight For The Fallen On July 15th

As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the All Elite Wrestling [...] Jul 01 - As part of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the previously scheduled match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the All Elite Wrestling [...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): Did The Robert Stone Brand Gain A New Member?

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation being tha[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced the team of Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation being tha[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of TNT Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Results Of Women’s World Championship Match

As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru Shida put the title on the line against Penelope [...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as Hikaru Shida put the title on the line against Penelope [...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1): New Number-One Contender For Women’s Title Determined

As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women&rs[...] Jul 01 - As part of Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was held in order to determine the new number-one contender for the NXT Women&rs[...]

Arn Anderson on Wanting to Bring A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode, James Storm into WWE Years Ago

On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm to WWE many years ago during their time in TNA (IM[...] Jul 01 - On a recent episode of his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about wanting to sign A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and James Storm to WWE many years ago during their time in TNA (IM[...]

Final Cards For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powe[...] Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powe[...]

Update On Velveteen Dream's Car Accident

We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an update from WrestlingInc.com, the accident occurre[...] Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an update from WrestlingInc.com, the accident occurre[...]

Cody Gives His Thoughts On WWE Using The Great American Bash Event Name

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created. “You know, people, I think, sometimes [...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created. “You know, people, I think, sometimes [...]

Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location

Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certai[...] Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certai[...]

Sheamus Announced For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to [...] Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to [...]

Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement

Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscript over today. She posted on Instagram, "Announc[...] Jul 01 - Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscript over today. She posted on Instagram, "Announc[...]

Dolph Ziggler On What He Hates About Randy Orton

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “I don’t watch wrestling, so I didn’t s[...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “I don’t watch wrestling, so I didn’t s[...]

Kane Talks Political Opinion Backstage In WWE, His Thoughts On Donald Trump

WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump and more. On political opinions backstage in WWE[...] Jul 01 - WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump and more. On political opinions backstage in WWE[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Says That 'Terrace House' Incident That Led To Her Daughter's Suicide Was Staged By Producers

The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up by the producers. Kimura, who died aged 22 i[...] Jul 01 - The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up by the producers. Kimura, who died aged 22 i[...]

“Killer” Tim Brooks Passes Away Aged 73

It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the territories across America. The family issued the fo[...] Jun 30 - It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the territories across America. The family issued the fo[...]

WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...] Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Considerably From Last Week

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...] Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Son's Life Was Saved At The Beach Today

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...] Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...]