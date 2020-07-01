Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai to meet in Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title

- Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. Best Friends - AEW World Tag Team Championship)

- Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powerful- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford - AEW Women’s Championship

Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

» More News From This Feed

Final Cards For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...] Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - [...]

Update On Velveteen Dream's Car Accident

We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...] Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an [...]

Cody Gives His Thoughts On WWE Using The Great American Bash Event Name

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created.&nbs[...]

Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location

Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...] Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on Summ[...]

Sheamus Announced For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...] Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time[...]

Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement

Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscr[...] Jul 01 - Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscr[...]

Dolph Ziggler On What He Hates About Randy Orton

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “[...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “[...]

Kane Talks Political Opinion Backstage In WWE, His Thoughts On Donald Trump

WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump[...] Jul 01 - WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Says That 'Terrace House' Incident That Led To Her Daughter's Suicide Was Staged By Producers

The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up b[...] Jul 01 - The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up b[...]

“Killer” Tim Brooks Passes Away Aged 73

It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the ter[...] Jun 30 - It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the ter[...]

WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...] Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Considerably From Last Week

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 millio[...] Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 millio[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Son's Life Was Saved At The Beach Today

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what h[...] Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what h[...]

MLW Announces Championship Belt Licensing Deal

MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts toda[...] Jun 30 - MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts toda[...]

Mother of The Bella Twins Undergoing Brain Operation Today

The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. [...] Jun 30 - The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. [...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls A Funny Story About The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when [...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when [...]

Seth Rollins Comments On If Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she [...] Jun 30 - In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she [...]

Update On WWE's Latest Round Of COVID-19 Testing

WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent rep[...] Jun 30 - WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent rep[...]

Why Liv Morgan Missed Last Night’s WWE Raw

For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with [...] Jun 30 - For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with [...]

WWE Reportedly Delays Plans For Live Events With Fans

Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rum[...] Jun 30 - Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rum[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/29/2020)

The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley[...] Jun 29 - The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley[...]

Stars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network afte[...] Jun 29 - It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network afte[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champ[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Stakes Get Raised for WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for the[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for the[...]