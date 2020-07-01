Sheamus Announced For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to the podcast for an in-depth discussion involving everything from Internet rumors about his early career to his unyielding mission to resurrect his classic “Written In My Face” theme music. Plus, The Celtic Warrior gives some insight on his intensely personal rivalry with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.

Final Cards For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powe[...] Jul 01 - Below are the cards for tonight’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite - Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow - Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powe[...]

Update On Velveteen Dream's Car Accident

We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an update from WrestlingInc.com, the accident occurre[...] Jul 01 - We recently reported, The Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident resulting in hospitalized. At the time no further details were known. In an update from WrestlingInc.com, the accident occurre[...]

Cody Gives His Thoughts On WWE Using The Great American Bash Event Name

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created. “You know, people, I think, sometimes [...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about WWE using the Great American Bash event name that his father Dusty created. “You know, people, I think, sometimes [...]

Update On WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location

Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certai[...] Jul 01 - Insider source @WrestleVotes has posted an update regarding the location of this year's WWE SummerSlam event: "Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certai[...]

Sheamus Announced For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to [...] Jul 01 - WWE issued the following press release: Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to [...]

Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement

Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscript over today. She posted on Instagram, "Announc[...] Jul 01 - Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement. Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscript over today. She posted on Instagram, "Announc[...]

Dolph Ziggler On What He Hates About Randy Orton

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “I don’t watch wrestling, so I didn’t s[...] Jul 01 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash. “I don’t watch wrestling, so I didn’t s[...]

Kane Talks Political Opinion Backstage In WWE, His Thoughts On Donald Trump

WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump and more. On political opinions backstage in WWE[...] Jul 01 - WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump and more. On political opinions backstage in WWE[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Says That 'Terrace House' Incident That Led To Her Daughter's Suicide Was Staged By Producers

The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up by the producers. Kimura, who died aged 22 i[...] Jul 01 - The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up by the producers. Kimura, who died aged 22 i[...]

“Killer” Tim Brooks Passes Away Aged 73

It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the territories across America. The family issued the fo[...] Jun 30 - It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the territories across America. The family issued the fo[...]

WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...] Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Considerably From Last Week

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...] Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Son's Life Was Saved At The Beach Today

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...] Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...]

MLW Announces Championship Belt Licensing Deal

MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts today NEW YORK — Major League Wrestl[...] Jun 30 - MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts today NEW YORK — Major League Wrestl[...]

Mother of The Bella Twins Undergoing Brain Operation Today

The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. Brie posted: “Today my mom goes in for br[...] Jun 30 - The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. Brie posted: “Today my mom goes in for br[...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls A Funny Story About The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when Taker randomly started dancing to his favorite son[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when Taker randomly started dancing to his favorite son[...]

Seth Rollins Comments On If Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn’t hate no[...] Jun 30 - In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn’t hate no[...]

Update On WWE's Latest Round Of COVID-19 Testing

WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent reportedly attended early for testing but officials s[...] Jun 30 - WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent reportedly attended early for testing but officials s[...]

Why Liv Morgan Missed Last Night’s WWE Raw

For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. “Liv Morgan[...] Jun 30 - For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. “Liv Morgan[...]

WWE Reportedly Delays Plans For Live Events With Fans

Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rumored to be the arena, it can hold 8,000 fans but s[...] Jun 30 - Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rumored to be the arena, it can hold 8,000 fans but s[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/29/2020)

The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...] Jun 29 - The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...]

Stars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network after Monday Night Raw. Remember to peep the F[...] Jun 29 - It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network after Monday Night Raw. Remember to peep the F[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...]

WWE Raw Results: Stakes Get Raised for WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...]