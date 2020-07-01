Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement

Reene Young has finally revealed her big announcement.

Young revealed today that has written a cookbook over the last 3 months and handed her manuscript over today.

She posted on Instagram, "Announcement time!!!!! Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!"

The book will feature more than 70 recipes, breakfast, sandwiches, cocktails, and more. The recipes will also include a music playlist to set the mood!