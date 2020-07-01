Dolph Ziggler On What He Hates About Randy Orton

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler was asked his thoughts on the recent Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash.

“I don’t watch wrestling, so I didn’t see their match. But it was friggin’ amazing to be there backstage. I don’t have any a$$ to kiss here, I have no horse in the game, but these two are two of my favorites.

One, because I know a lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing.

I’ll be watching RAW, and say, ‘Dammit, he does this better than anyone.’ It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that.

So when Randy messes up, I call him out on it. A lot of people are afraid to do that, and that’s fine, but he won’t hear the end of it from me. But good god, no one is as good as he is, and that really pisses me off.”