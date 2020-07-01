WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kane Talks Political Opinion Backstage In WWE, His Thoughts On Donald Trump
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2020
WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by TPA Talks about his political opinions backstage in WWE, US President Donald Trump and more.
On political opinions backstage in WWE:
“It varies, everybody has their opinions. I think that WWE is really a cross section of society. You’re going to have everybody and everybody talks about different things, most folks really hate politics. They have their opinions but they don’t want to get involved, it kind of is what it is.
Val Venis was actually the guy that told me I was a Libertarian and I thought he was calling me a bad name because I never heard it before.
Daniel [Bryan] is pretty hard left but the reason is because he’s very environmentally conscious. He’s a really good guy and we don’t agree on a lot of methods but I understand where he’s coming from, he wants to make the world a better place. Then you have folks that are much more conservative.”
On his opinion of US President Donald Trump:
“Trump is a very divisive figure. He’s very polarizing and the reason for that is because he has an abrasive personality. A lot of the stuff he says I say dude you’re right, but say it a little differently. Also realize that you have to work with people, his attitude sometimes is dictatorial.
I think he’s portrayed in the media a certain way because he does threaten the entire establishment and power structure. We do have an entrenched establishment that thinks they should run everything. These folks really want to run and control your life, and to me the best thing about Donald Trump is he is a disruption, whether you agree with him or not, he’s not status quo.
With Trump, I think that pugnaciousness backfires because he’s always looking for a fight. As the president, you have to bring people together. As the mayor, I have to bring people together too.
It’s not always about being right and shoving something down people’s throats, a lot of times I know I’m right but I have to coax people to get where I am and if I tried to shove it down their throats they’d reject what I’m saying. That’s Donald Trump. Always looking for a fight and it ends up being divisive.”