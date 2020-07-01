Hana Kimura's Mother Says That 'Terrace House' Incident That Led To Her Daughter's Suicide Was Staged By Producers

The mother of the late-Hana Kimura has said that the incident on a reality show that led to her daughter taking her own life was deliberately set up by the producers.

Kimura, who died aged 22 in May this year, took her own life after harassment following an appearance on Japanese reality show 'Terrace House,', which saw her ring attire be destroyed and her slapping fellow contestant Kai Kobayashi

Now, Hana's mother Kyoto Kimura has spoken to bunshun.jp about what happened, and has claimed that Terrace House was forcing her daughter to behaviour more obnoxiously on the show for views.

Kyoto also said that whilst Hana wanted to portray herself professionally on the show, producers pressured her to act violently, and with the infamous episode where she confronted another contestant, told her "Nice, now slap his face."

After refusing to slap his face, Hana compromised by slapping the hat off his head, which caused major backlash and online harassment.

Kobayashi, who Hana confronted on the show and previously dated, also confirmed that what Kyoto has said is true.

Fuji TV, who oversees the production of Terrace House, have said they cannot comment, as the matter is under investigation.

