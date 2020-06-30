“Killer” Tim Brooks Passes Away Aged 73

It is with sadness we report the passing of “Killer” Tim Brooks aged 73 following a long battle with cancer. Brooks worked many of the territories across America.

The family issued the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that we the Brooks family announce that our father, loving husband, brother and friend has made his depart from this earth to the heavens. From the Brooks family we want to say thank you for all the prayers, love and support through these terrible times. Dad was the toughest man I have ever met he fought cancer like I have seen no other. With all the accomplishments he has made through his 73 years on this earth from being a army veteran of the Vietnam war to holding just about every championship belt through professional wrestling and a hall-of-famer. Most of all he was a God-fearing man a wonderful husband to his wife of 13 years Julie, the best father and grandfather to us kids. He will be missed dearly by so many. We will keep everybody updated on arrangements as they’re made thanks again for the love and support. #killertimbrooks #lovinghusband #lovingdad Sincerely Brooks family

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Brooks.



