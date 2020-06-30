WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider.

The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out movement on social media.

Allen had been featured in a resurfaced video on social media making inappropriate jokes and comments with David Starr.

UPDATE: F4WOnline is reporting that Joe Coffey has been suspended. Referee Chris Roberts has also been released.