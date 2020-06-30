WWE Raw Viewership Down Considerably From Last Week

The first hour drew 1.862 million viewers, second 1.751 million viewers the third and final hour 1.592 million viewers.

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Daily.

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...] Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks who were all let go following the Speaking Out move[...]

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...] Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating, according to Showbuzz Da[...]

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...] Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make t[...]

MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts today NEW YORK — Major League Wrestl[...] Jun 30 - MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts today NEW YORK — Major League Wrestl[...]

The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. Brie posted: “Today my mom goes in for br[...] Jun 30 - The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. Brie posted: “Today my mom goes in for br[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when Taker randomly started dancing to his favorite son[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when Taker randomly started dancing to his favorite son[...]

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn’t hate no[...] Jun 30 - In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn’t hate no[...]

WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent reportedly attended early for testing but officials s[...] Jun 30 - WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent reportedly attended early for testing but officials s[...]

For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. “Liv Morgan[...] Jun 30 - For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. “Liv Morgan[...]

Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rumored to be the arena, it can hold 8,000 fans but s[...] Jun 30 - Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rumored to be the arena, it can hold 8,000 fans but s[...]

The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...] Jun 29 - The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...]

It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network after Monday Night Raw. Remember to peep the F[...] Jun 29 - It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network after Monday Night Raw. Remember to peep the F[...]

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...]

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...]

Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a downer, this is goin[...] Jun 29 - Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a downer, this is goin[...]

WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next[...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next[...]

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already filming content for Impact Wrestling’s streaming[...] Jun 29 - Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already filming content for Impact Wrestling’s streaming[...]

WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has also announced The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and A[...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has also announced The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and A[...]

Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic. McMahon's overall wort[...] Jun 29 - Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic. McMahon's overall wort[...]

WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it is unknown what they will be told. There h[...] Jun 29 - WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it is unknown what they will be told. There h[...]

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...] Jun 29 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...]

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...] Jun 29 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...]

WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...] Jun 29 - WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...]

WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...] Jun 29 - WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...]