This comes a few weeks after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard and his son were involved in an incident at sea in which Gaspard lost his life.

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what happened, but Angle said he couldn't swim to make the save himself.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Releases More NXT UK Talent

NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...] Jun 30 - NXT UK referee Joel Allen has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. The referee joins Jack Gallagher, El Ligero, and Travis Banks w[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Considerably From Last Week

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 millio[...] Jun 30 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down a notable amount on last week's 1.922 millio[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Son's Life Was Saved At The Beach Today

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what h[...] Jun 30 - Kurt Angle has taken to social media to thank a young man named Jake Schmidt for saving his son Joseph's life today at the beach. It is unknown what h[...]

MLW Announces Championship Belt Licensing Deal

MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts toda[...] Jun 30 - MLW issued the following: MLW & Wildcat team up for Championship Belt line for fansBecome A Champion® and collect MLW Championship belts toda[...]

Mother of The Bella Twins Undergoing Brain Operation Today

The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. [...] Jun 30 - The Bella Twins revealed on social media that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing surgery today after a mass was found on her brain stem. [...]

D-Von Dudley Recalls A Funny Story About The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when [...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when [...]

Seth Rollins Comments On If Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she [...] Jun 30 - In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy. “Oh, she [...]

Update On WWE's Latest Round Of COVID-19 Testing

WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent rep[...] Jun 30 - WWE held another round of COVID-19 testing today for all talent ahead of tomorrow's NXT Great American Bash taping, according to Fightful. Talent rep[...]

Why Liv Morgan Missed Last Night’s WWE Raw

For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with [...] Jun 30 - For those wondering why Liv Morgan was on last night's WWE Raw, The Wrestling Observer noted that she was absent as she was on a short trip away with [...]

WWE Reportedly Delays Plans For Live Events With Fans

Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rum[...] Jun 30 - Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena. The RP Funding Center was rum[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/29/2020)

The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley[...] Jun 29 - The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley[...]

Stars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network afte[...] Jun 29 - It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network afte[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champ[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Stakes Get Raised for WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for the[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for the[...]

On the NXT Level (June 29th, 2020)

Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfor[...] Jun 29 - Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfor[...]

Two WWE Legends To Appear On Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton [...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton [...]

Gallows & Anderson Signing With Impact Wrestling A "Done Deal"

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already film[...] Jun 29 - Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already film[...]

Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has a[...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has a[...]

Vince McMahon's Personal Wealth Increases During COVID-19 Pandemic

Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months dur[...] Jun 29 - Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months dur[...]

WWE NXT UK Announcement To Be Made Tomorrow

WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it[...] Jun 29 - WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it[...]

Kevin Owens Asks Fans To Wear Masks And Not Mock Others

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. &ldq[...] Jun 29 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. &ldq[...]

Bobby Lashley Discusses Feeling Uncomfortable During Storyline With Lana

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE te[...] Jun 29 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE te[...]

Renee Young Set To Make Big Announcement On Wednesday

WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what th[...] Jun 29 - WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what th[...]

Update On When The WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Might Take Place

WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take pl[...] Jun 29 - WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take pl[...]