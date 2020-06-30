D-Von Dudley Recalls A Funny Story About The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed a funny story about The Undertaker on the latest edition of the Table Talk podcast. He recalled when Taker randomly started dancing to his favorite song in a restaurant.

“It was WrestleMania in Toronto, and me and Taker, with my ex-wife at the time, we went out to eat with him. He was with his ex-wife at the time, Sara. We were at Planet Hollywood in Toronto. I’ll never forget it. We’re at Planet Hollywood, and we’re all talking. We’re just shooting the stuff. The whole nine.

All of a sudden, the song ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ came on, but the beginning of the song where it starts [D-Von sings the beginning of the song]. We’re talking, and he hears that. I was in the middle of saying something, and all of sudden he just stops. I look at my ex-wife like, ‘did I say something wrong? What the hell?’

I looked at Sara and said, ‘I might have messed up.’ All of sudden, when that part came on, ‘everybody was kung fu fighting’, he just stood up in front of the whole restaurant [D-Von imitates Undertaker’s dancing]. We were just like, ‘what the hell?’ He goes, ‘yeah, I love that song.”