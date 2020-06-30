Seth Rollins Comments On If Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins was asked if his fiance Becky Lynch will return to WWE following her pregnancy.

“Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn’t hate not being around the business. Obviously, any kind of entertainment industry is gonna stress you out, so she doesn’t miss that part of it. She missed the go, go, go. She missed having goals in mind. She missed having something to work toward. And it’s hard because I’ve never been a pregnant person, so she’s in a position too where she’s had to just walk away and stop abruptly, her job. It wasn’t like most other women who are pregnant are able to still work their jobs while they’re pregnant and slowly transition out for a short period of time. The nature of our industry, she can’t do that. For her to go just a million miles an hour to nothing and then to try to figure out, ‘What do I do now?’ in the middle of a pandemic as well, where there is just not a lot to do in general, is definitely a test for her. But she misses being out there and going and doing stuff and being active and having goals and career-oriented stuff. That’s just how she defined her person over the years. It’s definitely a challenge for her. She’s awesome and she’s getting through it, but it’s different for her for sure.”

“Oh yea, I expect so. Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.”