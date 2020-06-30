WWE Reportedly Delays Plans For Live Events With Fans
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2020
Last week it was reported Vince McMahon was adamant in running the first live events with fans in months from an arena.
The RP Funding Center was rumored to be the arena, it can hold 8,000 fans but state guidelines would only allow 50 50% capacity during Stage 2 two of its coronavirus restart.
It now appears WWE has delayed these plans with
Fightful Select reporting:
"WWE had told us initially the information wasn’t correct, but was corroborated by several other outlets before the shows were delayed."
Source: Fightful
