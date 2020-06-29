WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/29/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 29, 2020
The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE
Monday Night Raw:
1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out and did an introduction for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This led to a double contract signing for Extreme Rules and a brief altercation.
2. The Big Show wanted Randy Orton but got Angel Garza and Andrade instead. As they were about to attack Show, Ric Flair came out and cut a promo on behalf of Randy Orton. The Viking Raiders came out to help Show fend off the heels.
3. Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) defeated The Viking Raiders
4. R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the 24/7 Championship
5. Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Dominick cut promos
6. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy defeated Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo
7. Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Ruby Riott
8. The Big Show defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega)
9. Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley) defeated United States Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match
10. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Ricochet (w/Cedric Alexander)
11. Dolph Ziggler & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (w/Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley) defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Raw Women’s Champion Asuka
