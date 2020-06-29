Stars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

Remember to peep the FREE VERSION of @WWENetwork right after #WWERaw ... We've got @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE on #RAWTalk ! pic.twitter.com/M8dZLcsjR5

It's been announced that The Viking Raiders and Sasha Banks & Bayley will be guests on tonight's episode of Raw Talk on WWE Network after Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/29/2020)

The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...] Jun 29 - The following are the results of the June 29, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a brawl, as Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacking Asuka. Dolph Ziggler then came out[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. R-Truth is now a 37-time 24/7 Champion! It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.[...]

WWE Raw Results: Stakes Get Raised for WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...] Jun 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre informed Dolph Ziggler that McIntyre will allow Ziggler to choose the stipulation for their title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules&[...]

On the NXT Level (June 29th, 2020)

Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a downer, this is goin[...] Jun 29 - Welcome everyone to another edition of 'On the NXT Level', I hope you're all well and currently still buzzing after an extremely productive day. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a downer, this is goin[...]

Two WWE Legends To Appear On Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next[...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight's Raw on USA Network. The show was taped on Saturday. Below is the announcement. Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next[...]

Gallows & Anderson Signing With Impact Wrestling A "Done Deal"

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already filming content for Impact Wrestling’s streaming[...] Jun 29 - Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with Impact Wrestling reportedly a “done deal” with the tag team already filming content for Impact Wrestling’s streaming[...]

Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has also announced The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and A[...] Jun 29 - WWE has announced United States Champion Apollo Crews will go up against MVP on tonight's WWE Raw. The match will be a non-title one. WWE has also announced The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and A[...]

Vince McMahon's Personal Wealth Increases During COVID-19 Pandemic

Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic. McMahon's overall wort[...] Jun 29 - Who said a pandemic was all bad? Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic. McMahon's overall wort[...]

WWE NXT UK Announcement To Be Made Tomorrow

WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it is unknown what they will be told. There h[...] Jun 29 - WWE will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the NXT UK brand. Superstars of the brand were told to attend a mandatory conference call but it is unknown what they will be told. There h[...]

Kevin Owens Asks Fans To Wear Masks And Not Mock Others

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...] Jun 29 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...]

Bobby Lashley Discusses Feeling Uncomfortable During Storyline With Lana

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...] Jun 29 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...]

Renee Young Set To Make Big Announcement On Wednesday

WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...] Jun 29 - WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...]

Update On When The WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Might Take Place

WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...] Jun 29 - WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...]

Cody Rhodes Says Sammy Guevara Will Return To AEW

As previously reported, Sammy was suspended from AEW after a rape joke about Sasha Banks during a 2016 wrestling podcast resurfaced. Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan on Twitter noting Guevara will [...] Jun 29 - As previously reported, Sammy was suspended from AEW after a rape joke about Sasha Banks during a 2016 wrestling podcast resurfaced. Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan on Twitter noting Guevara will [...]

Bret Hart Announces Subscription Video Series

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $35 for 35 episodes via BretHart.com. Hart said he [...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $35 for 35 episodes via BretHart.com. Hart said he [...]

Mother Of Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong Passes Away

In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James died early Sunday morning. This [...] Jun 28 - In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James died early Sunday morning. This [...]

Edge Share What He Wants To Achieve With Current WWE Run

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell s[...] Jun 28 - In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell s[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tells Talent To Unionize

Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COVID-19 testing results: "My response to WWE tell[...] Jun 28 - Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COVID-19 testing results: "My response to WWE tell[...]

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Tessa Blanchard

As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos for the company when asked to do so whilst she is st[...] Jun 28 - As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos for the company when asked to do so whilst she is st[...]

Kane Misses Political Event Due To An Undisclosed Health Issue

Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it due to a not disclosed health issue. Liberty and L[...] Jun 27 - Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it due to a not disclosed health issue. Liberty and L[...]

Renee Young Going Public With Positive COVID-19 Test Didn't Go Well With WWE

The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the positive test last week which ended up with WWE post[...] Jun 27 - The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the positive test last week which ended up with WWE post[...]

Sasha Banks Vs. Io Shirai Officially Set For NXT Great American Bash

NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at this Wednesday's&n[...] Jun 27 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at this Wednesday's&n[...]

Eric Angle Gets Two Years Probation And Fined $5,000 For Role In Steroid Ring

US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation a[...] Jun 27 - US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation a[...]