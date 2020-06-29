Vince McMahon's Personal Wealth Increases During COVID-19 Pandemic
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2020
Who said a pandemic was all bad?
Vince McMahon has reportedly seen his personal welth increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McMahon's overall worth now stands at an approximate $1.977 billion dollars.
MiddletownPress.com noted the following:
"Eight of Connecticut’s 14 billionaires have seen their wealth increase amid the coronavirus pandemic even as 400,000 people in the state lost jobs, according to a report by a consortium of advocacy groups based on Forbes estimates."
