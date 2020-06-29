Cody Rhodes Says Sammy Guevara Will Return To AEW

"Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler, and a better man when he does."

Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan on Twitter noting Guevara will be back with the company:

As previously reported, Sammy was suspended from AEW after a rape joke about Sasha Banks during a 2016 wrestling podcast resurfaced.

Kevin Owens Asks Fans To Wear Masks And Not Mock Others

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...] Jun 29 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to ask fans to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Ownes wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19. “A little over a month ago, my wife lost her gra[...]

Bobby Lashley Discusses Feeling Uncomfortable During Storyline With Lana

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...] Jun 29 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von on which he discussed the recent angle between him and Lana on WWE television. Lashley revealed he had a talk with his [...]

Renee Young Set To Make Big Announcement On Wednesday

WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...] Jun 29 - WWE's Renee Young announced on Twitter that she will make a "big fat announcement" this coming Wednesday. She did not reveal any details as to what the announcement could be. Young has been home reco[...]

Update On When The WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Might Take Place

WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...] Jun 29 - WWE’s Hall Of Fame ceremony for 2020 was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in April which left many wondering when it would take place. At the time there was a lot of speculation it[...]

Bret Hart Announces Subscription Video Series

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $35 for 35 episodes via BretHart.com. Hart said he [...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $35 for 35 episodes via BretHart.com. Hart said he [...]

Mother Of Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong Passes Away

In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James died early Sunday morning. This [...] Jun 28 - In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James died early Sunday morning. This [...]

Edge Share What He Wants To Achieve With Current WWE Run

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell s[...] Jun 28 - In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell s[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tells Talent To Unionize

Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COVID-19 testing results: "My response to WWE tell[...] Jun 28 - Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COVID-19 testing results: "My response to WWE tell[...]

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Tessa Blanchard

As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos for the company when asked to do so whilst she is st[...] Jun 28 - As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos for the company when asked to do so whilst she is st[...]

Kane Misses Political Event Due To An Undisclosed Health Issue

Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it due to a not disclosed health issue. Liberty and L[...] Jun 27 - Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it due to a not disclosed health issue. Liberty and L[...]

Renee Young Going Public With Positive COVID-19 Test Didn't Go Well With WWE

The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the positive test last week which ended up with WWE post[...] Jun 27 - The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the positive test last week which ended up with WWE post[...]

Sasha Banks Vs. Io Shirai Officially Set For NXT Great American Bash

NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at this Wednesday's&n[...] Jun 27 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at this Wednesday's&n[...]

Eric Angle Gets Two Years Probation And Fined $5,000 For Role In Steroid Ring

US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation a[...] Jun 27 - US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation a[...]

Low Ki Calls People Ignorant For Wearing Face Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Initially Low Ki wrote the [...] Jun 27 - Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Initially Low Ki wrote the [...]

Curt Hawkins And His Wife Have A Baby Girl!

Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his Instagram account to share this wonderful news dur[...] Jun 27 - Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his Instagram account to share this wonderful news dur[...]

King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy With Matt Riddle Feud Plans

King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda. Corbin recently found out about the plans, whil[...] Jun 27 - King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda. Corbin recently found out about the plans, whil[...]

Paige Issues Statement Regarding Her Mother

Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued the following: “I’ve not had my soci[...] Jun 27 - Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued the following: “I’ve not had my soci[...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Bring Back Live Audiences

Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. WWE is rumored to be co[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. WWE is rumored to be co[...]

An Elite Perspective (June 27th)

Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Monday, this is due to myself having to piece togeth[...] Jun 27 - Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Monday, this is due to myself having to piece togeth[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/26/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...] Jun 26 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...]

Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident

It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...] Jun 26 - It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...]

Bayley's Opponent For Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV Decided

Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall[...] Jun 26 - Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall[...]

Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled

Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...] Jun 26 - Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...]