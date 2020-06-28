WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Armstrong family.

This morning our Mother, Vida Gail James, the Matriarch of the James/Armstrong family, went to be with the Lord. We are so thankful that our Father was able to be at her side until the very end. At this time we respectfully ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family. 🙏

This morning our Mother, Vida Gail James, the Matriarch of the James/Armstrong family, went to be with the Lord. We are so thankful that our Father was able to be at her side until the very end. At this time we respectfully ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family. 🙏

In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James died early Sunday morning.

» More News From This Feed

Bret Hart Announces Subscription Video Series

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $[...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is launching a new web series on his official website. The web-series will be titled, "Confessions of a Hitman" costing $[...]

Mother Of Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong Passes Away

In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, V[...] Jun 28 - In sad news, the mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has sadly passed away. The brothers posted on Twitter to reveal that their mother, V[...]

Edge Share What He Wants To Achieve With Current WWE Run

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted[...] Jun 28 - In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve. "What I wanted[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tells Talent To Unionize

Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COV[...] Jun 28 - Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COV[...]

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Tessa Blanchard

As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos fo[...] Jun 28 - As previously reported, the first-ever female Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, was fired from Impact last week due to not filming any promos fo[...]

Kane Misses Political Event Due To An Undisclosed Health Issue

Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it d[...] Jun 27 - Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it d[...]

Renee Young Going Public With Positive COVID-19 Test Didn't Go Well With WWE

The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the po[...] Jun 27 - The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the po[...]

Sasha Banks Vs. Io Shirai Officially Set For NXT Great American Bash

NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's [...] Jun 27 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's [...]

Eric Angle Gets Two Years Probation And Fined $5,000 For Role In Steroid Ring

US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambr[...] Jun 27 - US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambr[...]

Low Ki Calls People Ignorant For Wearing Face Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the glo[...] Jun 27 - Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the glo[...]

Curt Hawkins And His Wife Have A Baby Girl!

Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his [...] Jun 27 - Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his [...]

King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy With Matt Riddle Feud Plans

King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda[...] Jun 27 - King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda[...]

Paige Issues Statement Regarding Her Mother

Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued t[...] Jun 27 - Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued t[...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Bring Back Live Audiences

Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltz[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltz[...]

An Elite Perspective (June 27th)

Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Mo[...] Jun 27 - Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Mo[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/26/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match Wrest[...] Jun 26 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match Wrest[...]

Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident

It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a lo[...] Jun 26 - It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a lo[...]

Bayley's Opponent For Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV Decided

Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The H[...] Jun 26 - Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The H[...]

Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled

Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The new[...] Jun 26 - Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The new[...]

Michael Elgin Posts Statement On Dismissal From Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact [...] Jun 26 - Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact [...]

Anonymous WWE Talent Says They're Not Allowed To Speak About Positive COVID-19 Tests

A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read dow[...] Jun 26 - A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read dow[...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks

WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused [...] Jun 26 - WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused [...]

Matches For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The match[...] Jun 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The match[...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Ligero

WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We repo[...] Jun 26 - WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We repo[...]