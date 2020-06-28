Edge Share What He Wants To Achieve With Current WWE Run

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on why he returned to WWE and what he wants to achieve.

"What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell some more nuanced, layered stories, the stuff that got me hooked on wrestling,” Edge stated. “Bret Hart matches, Jack Brisco matches, Dory Funk matches, Terry Funk matches, Nick Bockwinkel matches [and] Curt Hennig matches and from the promo perspective, having nine years on sets and being able to work with some of the people that I had to work with and had to keep up with because I worked with some beast. If you couldn’t keep up, you’re going to get left on the cutting room floor, so I realized OK, I got to study. I got to work.”

“I got to try and keep up, and I started peeling back acting the way I used to with wrestling, and that nine years of retirement and doing I think ended up at 100 episodes of television by the time I came back. It was key. It was so huge, and when people ask me now, ‘What would be your first bit of advice for an aspiring wrestler or somebody who’s in the business and trying to make that next step?’ Take acting classes because right now, more than any other time, with no audience in a room, you’re essentially cutting a monologue or an audition. If you don’t got chops, it shows."