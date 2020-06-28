Former WWE Superstar Tells Talent To Unionize

Former WWE Superstar Big Vito has taken to Facebook to tell WWE talent to union following a recent report that WWE is telling talent not to report COVID-19 testing results:

"My response to WWE telling talent not to report Covid 19 it's a HIPPA violation they say.

How can they call HIPPA when they out people for falling the Wellness Policy and out them for being sent to rehab. Double standard. Is anyone seeing I have been fighting for 5 years, but you all praise and support WWE. Fans, it's part your fault for accepting this and when I said we needed a union and health benefits and structure I was mocked. Now that talent is facing possible fatal results, possible death with Corvid-19 and people who have children at home wives parents living with them, they the WWE continue to put everyone's life and health in danger, and they don't give a shit . Remember the protocol they were suppose to follow and have immediate testing, all of a sudden now they do it as talent NiaJax and others TikTok from the Performance Center with no masks on like it's a joke and they make WWE look like a bunch of Hippocrates. You can post my response and I hope all dirt sheets pick it up. Take a stand guys and be safe. Don't be sheep. If enough of you don't go to TV tapings they can't have a show. Unionize. You need it more then ever now. - Vito Lo Grasso"