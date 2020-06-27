Kane Misses Political Event Due To An Undisclosed Health Issue

Knox County's Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was set to appear as a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but missed it due to a not disclosed health issue.

Liberty and Lobsters has now been postponed to a later date. Eric Brakey is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

According to his campaign team's statement, which can be read below, the health issue is not serious.