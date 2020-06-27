Renee Young Going Public With Positive COVID-19 Test Didn't Go Well With WWE

The Wrestling Observer reports that the positive tests for COVID-19 likely came from a WWE NXT performer who was standing in as a fan which was the positive test last week which ended up with WWE postponing Tuesday's TV tapings so they could go hold another round of tests.

As far as Renee Young's positive test goes, it is being said that WWE aren't happy with the fact Young went public with this news. Jon Moxley was stated to not be on AEW programming due to issues with the coronavirus, and the person he was around was his wife Renee.

Young reportedly started not feeling well this past Monday with pressure in the chest. . She was bedridden and then lost her sense of taste, according to Wrestling Observer. She and Moxley both immediately got tested by a local doctor. The next night, around midnight, Moxley received his test results back and they were negative.