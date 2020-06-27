Eric Angle Gets Two Years Probation And Fined $5,000 For Role In Steroid Ring
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Jun 27, 2020
US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation and respective fines of $25,000 and $10,000.
Eric Angle was charged and convicted for buying more than 700 grams of steroids in liquid form and distributing them. It’s said that Eric was also a customer of Roginsky and Ambrose and used the steroids to help train local bodybuilders. The steroids were reportedly brought in from China.
It should be noted that Angle pleaded guilty earlier this year.
