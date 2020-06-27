WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Low Ki Calls People Ignorant For Wearing Face Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Jun 27, 2020
Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Initially Low Ki wrote the following online
“Respect is a two-way street. I respect your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, ‘social distance’ that ultimately harms your health now and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions. I respect my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future. You have zero right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or ‘social distance’ from others who also choose no to do these things. Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant.”
A user asked him why he'd not wear a mask and he responded
“Not a DR. Mask application = reduced oxygen intake. O2 reduction = Hypoxia / hypoxemia. Intentionally reduce oxygen, potentially further illness, social fear & confirmation bias, as a virtue signal? Logical, not emotional. Learn how to operate the beautiful machine you have.”
He also got asked why people who choose to follow the guidelines to wear a mask are ignornant
“‘Ignorant’ associates with a negative connotation, initially drawing ego protection by individual self preservation for lack of understanding threat. Does not indicate favor of, nor against. Many want their beliefs confirmed by others & attack when not affirmed. Stand alone >>> Information has been clouded purposefully for this fear division amongst the people perspectives. Vulnerable must be protected intelligently, not emotionally. Emotion has been promoted moreso than intelligence to create divide. Same trap. Different day.”
"Ignorant" associates with a negative connotation, initially drawing ego protection by individual self preservation for lack of understanding threat. Does not indicate favor of, nor against. Many want their beliefs confirmed by others & attack when not affirmed. Stand alone >>> https://t.co/e6TTKFqx3e
Jun 27 - US District James Gwin sentenced Eric Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose reportedly received three years of probation a[...]
Jun 27 - Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter and shared his thoughts on wearing a mask, taking a vaccine, or social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Initially Low Ki wrote the [...]
Jun 27
Curt Hawkins And His Wife Have A Baby Girl! Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his Instagram account to share this wonderful news dur[...]
Jun 27 - Curt Hawkins and his wife have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives! Hawkins was released from WWE in April due to budget cuts. He posted on his Instagram account to share this wonderful news dur[...]
Jun 27 - King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda. Corbin recently found out about the plans, whil[...]
Jun 27
Paige Issues Statement Regarding Her Mother Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued the following: “I’ve not had my soci[...]
Jun 27 - Paige's Mom Saraya Knight was recently accused in the#SpeakingOut movement on social media. Knight denied the accusations and Paige has since issued the following: “I’ve not had my soci[...]
Jun 27 - Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. WWE is rumored to be co[...]
Jun 27
An Elite Perspective (June 27th) Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Monday, this is due to myself having to piece togeth[...]
Jun 27 - Greetings from Warwick, England. It's tipping down outside and the ideal time to catch up with writing. The NXT column is likely to be available on Monday, this is due to myself having to piece togeth[...]
Jun 26
SmackDown Quick Results (06/26/2020) Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...]
Jun 26 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...]
Jun 26
Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...]
Jun 26 - It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...]
Jun 26 - Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall[...]
Jun 26
Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...]
Jun 26 - Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...]
Jun 26 - Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact posted that he's not going to appear on any of the[...]
Jun 26 - A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read down below. Talent relations informed them tha[...]
Jun 26
WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...]
Jun 26 - WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...]
Jun 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches announced: - Lance Archer vs. Pineapple [...]
Jun 26
WWE Releases NXT UK Star Ligero WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...]
Jun 26 - WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...]
Jun 26
Hulk Hogan Tweets He's In Hospital Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...]
Jun 26 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...]
Jun 26 - A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers did not happen as its stated[...]
Jun 26
Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...]
Jun 26 - Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...]
Jun 26 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware cor[...]
Jun 26
Tonight’s Smackdown To Feature Boneyard Match WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...]
Jun 26 - WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...]
Jun 26 - Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued the following statement to PWInsider.com: "Impa[...]
Jun 26 - We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested positive for the virus. WWE producer Jamie Noble has[...]
Jun 25 - WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have something with the speculated Bray Wyatt vs Braun Stro[...]