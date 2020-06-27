King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy With Matt Riddle Feud Plans

King Baron Corbin is reportedly not happy about upcoming plans WWE has in place for him and Matt Riddle to feud on SmackDown, according to Sportskeeda.

Corbin recently found out about the plans, while Riddle has reportedly known for several months. The feud is reportedly set to help get Riddle over on the blue-brand, but Corbin is insisting that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before facing him.

There past history between Riddle and Corbin as Corbin eliminated Riddle during the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Triple Threat match between the three brands, and during the 2020 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.