Update On When WWE Plans To Bring Back Live Audiences
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2020
Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to resume live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown with a live audience at the end of July, according to Dave Meltzer of
Wrestling Observer.
WWE is rumored to be considering the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. The venue can hold up to 8000 people but there will be a limited attendance with social distancing measures in place.
Here is what Meltzer said:
"Last word is that may be pushed to August, but the July dates were originally set to be announced this coming week because Vince McMahon was determined to be the first person to run a live indoor sports event with a crowd."
