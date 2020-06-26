Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital.

We do know that Dream was released from the hospital, but still no word on what sort of injuries he may have sustained.

It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital.

SmackDown Quick Results (06/26/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match Wrest[...] Jun 26 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match Wrest[...]

Bayley's Opponent For Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV Decided

Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The H[...] Jun 26 - Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The H[...]

Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled

Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The new[...] Jun 26 - Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The new[...]

Michael Elgin Posts Statement On Dismissal From Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact [...] Jun 26 - Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact [...]

Anonymous WWE Talent Says They're Not Allowed To Speak About Positive COVID-19 Tests

A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read dow[...] Jun 26 - A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read dow[...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks

WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused [...] Jun 26 - WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused [...]

Matches For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The match[...] Jun 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The match[...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Ligero

WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We repo[...] Jun 26 - WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We repo[...]

Hulk Hogan Tweets He's In Hospital

Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.co[...] Jun 26 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.co[...]

A Statement From Kurt Angle's Manager Regarding Allegations Made By Trenesha Biggers

A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr[...] Jun 26 - A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr[...]

Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE

Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie[...] Jun 26 - Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie[...]

WWE Announces Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestli[...] Jun 26 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestli[...]

Tonight’s Smackdown To Feature Boneyard Match

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestl[...] Jun 26 - WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestl[...]

Michael Elgin Is Done Appearing For Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued [...] Jun 26 - Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued [...]

Another WWE Producer Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested pos[...] Jun 26 - We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested pos[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Will Be "The Horror Show"

WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have some[...] Jun 25 - WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have some[...]

Impact Wrestling Fires Tessa Blanchard, Strippped Her Of World Championship

Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Bla[...] Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Bla[...]

WWE Announces a Special “Tribute to The Undertaker” For This Week's SmackDown

WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Trib[...] Jun 25 - WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Trib[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Viewership Numbers (6/24)

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. [...] Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. [...]

Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA

NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted al[...] Jun 25 - NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted al[...]

This Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Almost Didn't Make It To TV

Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both[...] Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both[...]

ROH Issues Statement Regarding Talent Abuse Accusations

Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one [...] Jun 25 - Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one [...]

Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since every[...] Jun 25 - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since every[...]