NIKKI DID IT! It will be @NikkiCrossWWE vs. @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title at #ExtremeRules : The Horror Show! pic.twitter.com/4gF4jjavWZ

Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall over Lacey Evans to earn herself a shot at Bayley's title. Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss also took part in this Fatal 4-Way.

Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV.

» More News From This Feed

SmackDown Quick Results (06/26/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...] Jun 26 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Undertaker Tribute Match* Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36 *Fatal-4 Way* Nikki Cross defeats Lac[...]

Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident

It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...] Jun 26 - It is first being reported by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightfull.com, That NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. We do know that Dream was released [...]

Bayley's Opponent For Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV Decided

Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall[...] Jun 26 - Tonight on SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way Match took place to see who would face Bayley for her SD Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Nikki Cross picked up the pinfall[...]

Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled

Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...] Jun 26 - Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co tod[...]

Michael Elgin Posts Statement On Dismissal From Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact posted that he's not going to appear on any of the[...] Jun 26 - Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling. Impact posted that he's not going to appear on any of the[...]

Anonymous WWE Talent Says They're Not Allowed To Speak About Positive COVID-19 Tests

A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read down below. Talent relations informed them tha[...] Jun 26 - A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read down below. Talent relations informed them tha[...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks

WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...] Jun 26 - WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...]

Matches For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches announced: - Lance Archer vs. Pineapple [...] Jun 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches announced: - Lance Archer vs. Pineapple [...]

WWE Releases NXT UK Star Ligero

WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...] Jun 26 - WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...]

Hulk Hogan Tweets He's In Hospital

Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...] Jun 26 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...]

A Statement From Kurt Angle's Manager Regarding Allegations Made By Trenesha Biggers

A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers did not happen as its stated[...] Jun 26 - A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers did not happen as its stated[...]

Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE

Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...] Jun 26 - Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...]

WWE Announces Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware cor[...] Jun 26 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware cor[...]

Tonight’s Smackdown To Feature Boneyard Match

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...] Jun 26 - WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...]

Michael Elgin Is Done Appearing For Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued the following statement to PWInsider.com: "Impa[...] Jun 26 - Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued the following statement to PWInsider.com: "Impa[...]

Another WWE Producer Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested positive for the virus. WWE producer Jamie Noble has[...] Jun 26 - We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested positive for the virus. WWE producer Jamie Noble has[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Will Be "The Horror Show"

WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have something with the speculated Bray Wyatt vs Braun Stro[...] Jun 25 - WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have something with the speculated Bray Wyatt vs Braun Stro[...]

Impact Wrestling Fires Tessa Blanchard, Strippped Her Of World Championship

Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard and has stripped her of the title. Impact&[...] Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard and has stripped her of the title. Impact&[...]

WWE Announces a Special “Tribute to The Undertaker” For This Week's SmackDown

WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” tomorrow night.#Thank[...] Jun 25 - WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” tomorrow night.#Thank[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Viewership Numbers (6/24)

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. They show scored a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demog[...] Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. They show scored a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demog[...]

Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA

NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...] Jun 25 - NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...]

This Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Almost Didn't Make It To TV

Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut [...] Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut [...]

ROH Issues Statement Regarding Talent Abuse Accusations

Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place whe[...] Jun 25 - Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place whe[...]

Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsi[...] Jun 25 - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsi[...]