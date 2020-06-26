Today's WWE RAW TV Taping Cancelled

Post Wrestling reports that today's WWE RAW TV taping has been cancelled. This is following positive COVID-19 test results within the company. The news was reportedly confirmed by WrestlingNews.co today by a WWE source.

WWE is taping tonight's episode of SmackDown Live still, and as of now nothing has been pushed out for tonight's SmackDown besides a tribute to The Undertaker. That tribute will include the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania in its entirety.

WWE sources told WrestlingNews.co that at least two wrestlers have indicated that they would not be part of the next set of RAW tapings until masks are mandated.