Michael Elgin Posts Statement On Dismissal From Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin broke his silence at long last, and he had went on to reveal what had went down and why he's been let go from Impact Wrestling.

Impact posted that he's not going to appear on any of their programming due to accusations that have come out involving Elgin. This comes at a time where the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing.

This comes days after Elgin had been suspended by the company. He took to his official Instagram account.