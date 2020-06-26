Anonymous WWE Talent Says They're Not Allowed To Speak About Positive COVID-19 Tests

A WWE developmental talent spoke to WrestlingInc on the positive COVID-19 test results this week. The talent sent them an email which you can read down below.

Talent relations informed them that they cannot come out publicly, or make any statements. This was reportedly sent to wrestlers and not to other employees. Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Kayla Braxton and Adam Pearce have noted on social media that they have tested positive for COVID-19. It was stated that the company would take care of any medical treatments if needed.

WWE will handle public relations for testing and that "only those that needed to know about our condition would know as HIPPA laws would prevent them from making our names public."

The talent revealed the questionnaire that WWE asks them to fill out. One question asks if they had done anything to put themselves at risk.

WWE talent were not allowed to wear masks, and this is a policy that was changed at today's SmackDown tapings.

Also, the "two dozen" positive COVID-19 test results is actually low.