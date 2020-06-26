WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2020
WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of
POST Wrestling.
Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie McKenzie.
https://wrestlr.me/63832/
