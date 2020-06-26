Hulk Hogan Tweets He's In Hospital

Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital.

He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH"

Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 26, 2020

It is unknown why he is in the hospital but it could likely be related to his back which he has had multiple surgeries on over the years.

We wish Hogan well!