A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers.

You can see the conclusion of this case between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers by watching the below video from WTAE Pittsburgh News dated Nov 11, 2009:

Why Ms Biggers is making an untrue statements eleven (11) years later when the matter was handled with her in front of the courts we are unsure. Mr Angle has always respected women and would never hurt or harm anyone."

"The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers did not happen as its stated here. The matter between both parties was reviewed in the Western PA Court System and was dismissed by the Judge on Nov 11, 2009. Mr Angle was fully exonerated from all claims.

