Tonight’s Smackdown To Feature Boneyard Match

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode is being taped this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The original schedule was as follows but will likely be changed.
- A Tribute to the Undertaker - Sheamus presents a toast to Jeff Hardy - Braun Strowman reacts to the return of Bray Wyatt - Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Drew Gulak
PWInsider is reporting that the episode will mostly focus on the tribute to the Undertaker and will include the first-ever TV airing of the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles.
Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to appear.
WWE Releases NXT UK Star Travis Banks WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...]
Jun 26 - WWE has released NXT UK star Travis Banks. The news was first reported by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Banks was accused accused in the #SpeakingOut movement by wrestler Millie Mc[...]
Jun 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced another action-packed episode for next week’s AEW Dark, which will air on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches announced: - Lance Archer vs. Pineapple [...]
Jun 26
WWE Releases NXT UK Star Ligero WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...]
Jun 26 - WWE has removed the official profile for NXT UK star Ligero from their website. PWInsider.com is reporting has been released by the company. We reported a few days ago that, Ligero was accused of ha[...]
Jun 26
Hulk Hogan Tweets He's In Hospital Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...]
Jun 26 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he is back in the hospital. He tweeted, "Ouch once again brother HH" Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June[...]
Jun 26 - A statement from Kurt Angle's manager regarding allegations made by Trenesha Biggers. "The statements posted here are untrue. The matter between Mr Angle and Ms Biggers did not happen as its stated[...]
Jun 26
Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...]
Jun 26 - Following recent reports that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Vickie Guerrero and WWE due to her appearing on AEW television, Vickie has taken to Twitter to reveal she has "moved on"[...]
Jun 26 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware cor[...]
Jun 26
Tonight’s Smackdown To Feature Boneyard Match WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...]
Jun 26 - WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although much of it has been rewritten following the news that several wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. The episode[...]
Jun 26 - Michael Elgin is reportedly done working for Impact Wrestling. Elgin has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official website and the company issued the following statement to PWInsider.com: "Impa[...]
Jun 26 - We reportedly recently, WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, another WWE producer has also tested positive for the virus. WWE producer Jamie Noble has[...]
Jun 25 - WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have something with the speculated Bray Wyatt vs Braun Stro[...]
Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard and has stripped her of the title. Impact&[...]
Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. They show scored a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demog[...]
Jun 25
Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...]
Jun 25 - NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...]
Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut [...]
Jun 25 - Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place whe[...]
Jun 25 - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsi[...]
Jun 25
Popular Independent Promotion CHIKARA Shutting Down Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused of abuse allegations in the current #SpeakingOut m[...]
Jun 25 - Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused of abuse allegations in the current #SpeakingOut m[...]
Jun 25 - Following his original retirement, Edge did not take up a backstage role with WWE and would only make occasional special appearances. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed why he[...]
Jun 25 - As previously reported, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, with the latest being WWE Producer Adam Pearce who found out he has the virus on his Birthday. Pearce t[...]
Jun 24 - WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young posted the following on Twitter: Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone [...]
Jun 24 - A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The positives are said to be across the board so it's [...]
Jun 24 - It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. This also includes an in ring [...]