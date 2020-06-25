WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Will Be "The Horror Show"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Will Be "The Horror Show"

WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show".

This appears to have something with the speculated Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman match which will reportedly be filmed in a cinematic style.

There is a rumor the House Of Horrors match could be returning.

We'll keep you updated.

Tags: #wwe #extremerules
https://wrestlr.me/63822/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 25
WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Will Be "The Horror Show"
WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have some[...]
Jun 25 - WWE now has a tag line for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and is now referring to the event as "The Horror Show". This appears to have some[...]
Jun 25
Impact Wrestling Fires Tessa Blanchard, Strip Her Of World Championship
Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Bla[...]
Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling has issued a statement to PWInsider revealing they company has terminated the contract of current Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Bla[...]
Jun 25
WWE Announces a Special “Tribute to The Undertaker” For This Week's SmackDown
WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Trib[...]
Jun 25 - WWE has announced the following: With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Trib[...]
Jun 25
This Week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Viewership Numbers (6/24)
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. [...]
Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers. [...]
Jun 25
Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA
NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted al[...]
Jun 25 - NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted al[...]
Jun 25
This Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Almost Didn't Make It To TV
Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both[...]
Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both[...]

Jun 25
Kurt Angle Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former TNA Star
Former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) has posted the following accusing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle of abuse in the #SpeakingOut movement[...]
Jun 25 - Former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) has posted the following accusing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle of abuse in the #SpeakingOut movement[...]
Jun 25
ROH Issues Statement Regarding Talent Abuse Accusations
Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one [...]
Jun 25 - Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one [...]
Jun 25
Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice
WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since every[...]
Jun 25 - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since every[...]
Jun 25
Popular Independent Promotion CHIKARA Shutting Down
Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused [...]
Jun 25 - Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused [...]
Jun 25
Edge Comments On Why He Didn’t Take Up A Backstage Role After Retirement
Following his original retirement, Edge did not take up a backstage role with WWE and would only make occasional special appearances. In a recent inte[...]
Jun 25 - Following his original retirement, Edge did not take up a backstage role with WWE and would only make occasional special appearances. In a recent inte[...]

Jun 25
WWE Producer Adam Pearce Tests Positive For Coronavirus
As previously reported, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, with the latest being WWE Producer Adam Pearce who fou[...]
Jun 25 - As previously reported, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, with the latest being WWE Producer Adam Pearce who fou[...]
Jun 24
WWE's Renee Young Confirms That She Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young posted the following on Twitter: Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear you[...]
Jun 24 - WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young posted the following on Twitter: Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear you[...]
Jun 24
WWE Positive Coronavirus Tests Reportedly "In The Two Dozen Range"
A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The [...]
Jun 24 - A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The [...]
Jun 24
WWE Employees Reportedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus
It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located i[...]
Jun 24 - It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located i[...]
Jun 24
Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT d[...]
Jun 24 - Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT d[...]
Jun 24
WWE Has A New Partnership In Italy With Discovery
WWE and Discovery announced a new multi-year agreement in Italy beginning Wednesday, July 1st.  WWE's programming will be available exclusively [...]
Jun 24 - WWE and Discovery announced a new multi-year agreement in Italy beginning Wednesday, July 1st.  WWE's programming will be available exclusively [...]
Jun 24
Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer
Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The [...]
Jun 24 - Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The [...]
Jun 24
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Episode
Tonight's AEW Dynamite is airing tonight, and it looks like we're going to see Jon Moxley in action, Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee and Colt Co[...]
Jun 24 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite is airing tonight, and it looks like we're going to see Jon Moxley in action, Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee and Colt Co[...]
Jun 24
Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE Cutting Parts Of Her Match On RAW
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as [...]
Jun 24 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as [...]
Jun 24
Keith Lee Speaks About Being Drugged And Raped
As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged[...]
Jun 24 - As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged[...]
Jun 23
Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations
Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman[...]
Jun 23 - Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman[...]
Jun 23
AEW Star Darby Allin Accused Of Emotionally Abusing In Past Relationship
Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “C[...]
Jun 23 - Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “C[...]
Jun 23
Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star
In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She h[...]
Jun 23 - In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She h[...]
Jun 23
On the NXT Level (June 23rd, 2020)
Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the y[...]
Jun 23 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the y[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π