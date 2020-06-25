They drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28.

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 633,000 viewers, which is down from last week which did 772,000 viewers.

They show scored a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous 0.20.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the last week’s show which drew 746,000 viewers.

WWE Announces a Special “Tribute to The Undertaker” For This Week's SmackDown

This Week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Viewership Numbers (6/24)

Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA

This Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Almost Didn't Make It To TV

Kurt Angle Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former TNA Star

ROH Issues Statement Regarding Talent Abuse Accusations

Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice

Popular Independent Promotion CHIKARA Shutting Down

Edge Comments On Why He Didn’t Take Up A Backstage Role After Retirement

WWE Producer Adam Pearce Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WWE's Renee Young Confirms That She Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

WWE Positive Coronavirus Tests Reportedly "In The Two Dozen Range"

WWE Employees Reportedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

WWE Has A New Partnership In Italy With Discovery

Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Episode

Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE Cutting Parts Of Her Match On RAW

Keith Lee Speaks About Being Drugged And Raped

Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

AEW Star Darby Allin Accused Of Emotionally Abusing In Past Relationship

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star

On the NXT Level (June 23rd, 2020)

Former NWA Vice President David Lagana Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

