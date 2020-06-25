Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.

Zicky Dice Requests Release From NWA

NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...] Jun 25 - NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly asked to be released from his contract, according to Fightful Select. The company has reportedly granted although nothing official has been announced. The r[...]

This Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Almost Didn't Make It To TV

Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut [...] Jun 25 - Impact Wrestling was forced to heavily edit this week’s episode on AXS TV to remove content featuring Joey Ryan and Michael Elgin, who were both accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut [...]

Kurt Angle Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former TNA Star

Former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) has posted the following accusing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle of abuse in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. She posted: “Kur[...] Jun 25 - Former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) has posted the following accusing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle of abuse in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. She posted: “Kur[...]

ROH Issues Statement Regarding Talent Abuse Accusations

Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place whe[...] Jun 25 - Ring of Honor issued the following statement: "At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place whe[...]

Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Had Coronavirus Twice

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsi[...] Jun 25 - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton announced on Twitter that she has had Coronavirus on two occasions. She tweeted: "Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsi[...]

Popular Independent Promotion CHIKARA Shutting Down

Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused of abuse allegations in the current #SpeakingOut m[...] Jun 25 - Independent promotion Chikara is closing down. Mike Quackenbush, the promoter of the promotion and several others from the company have been accused of abuse allegations in the current #SpeakingOut m[...]

Edge Comments On Why He Didn’t Take Up A Backstage Role After Retirement

Following his original retirement, Edge did not take up a backstage role with WWE and would only make occasional special appearances. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed why he[...] Jun 25 - Following his original retirement, Edge did not take up a backstage role with WWE and would only make occasional special appearances. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed why he[...]

WWE Producer Adam Pearce Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As previously reported, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, with the latest being WWE Producer Adam Pearce who found out he has the virus on his Birthday. Pearce t[...] Jun 25 - As previously reported, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, with the latest being WWE Producer Adam Pearce who found out he has the virus on his Birthday. Pearce t[...]

WWE's Renee Young Confirms That She Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young posted the following on Twitter: Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone [...] Jun 24 - WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young posted the following on Twitter: Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone [...]

WWE Positive Coronavirus Tests Reportedly "In The Two Dozen Range"

A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The positives are said to be across the board so it's [...] Jun 24 - A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The positives are said to be across the board so it's [...]

WWE Employees Reportedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. This also includes an in ring [...] Jun 24 - It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. This also includes an in ring [...]

Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns. AEW reported that [...] Jun 24 - Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns. AEW reported that [...]

WWE Has A New Partnership In Italy With Discovery

WWE and Discovery announced a new multi-year agreement in Italy beginning Wednesday, July 1st. WWE's programming will be available exclusively live and on-demand with original U.S. commentary o[...] Jun 24 - WWE and Discovery announced a new multi-year agreement in Italy beginning Wednesday, July 1st. WWE's programming will be available exclusively live and on-demand with original U.S. commentary o[...]

Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer

Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. "I'm actuall[...] Jun 24 - Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. "I'm actuall[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is airing tonight, and it looks like we're going to see Jon Moxley in action, Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee and Colt Cobana vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, Luchasaurus vs[...] Jun 24 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite is airing tonight, and it looks like we're going to see Jon Moxley in action, Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee and Colt Cobana vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, Luchasaurus vs[...]

Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE Cutting Parts Of Her Match On RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as she applied the Sharpshooter on Morgan to win the [...] Jun 24 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as she applied the Sharpshooter on Morgan to win the [...]

Keith Lee Speaks About Being Drugged And Raped

As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged and raped a few years ago recently via Twitter. [...] Jun 24 - As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged and raped a few years ago recently via Twitter. [...]

Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexu[...] Jun 23 - Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexu[...]

AEW Star Darby Allin Accused Of Emotionally Abusing In Past Relationship

Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “Can you imagine having to watch every single word t[...] Jun 23 - Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “Can you imagine having to watch every single word t[...]

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star

In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She has made this same claim since an interview in 2004[...] Jun 23 - In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She has made this same claim since an interview in 2004[...]

On the NXT Level (June 23rd, 2020)

Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the yellow brand. This is going to be a mix of review a[...] Jun 23 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the yellow brand. This is going to be a mix of review a[...]

Former NWA Vice President David Lagana Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA Vice President following allegations of sexual assa[...] Jun 23 - David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA Vice President following allegations of sexual assa[...]

Austin Aries Says "I Am Not A Sexual Predator, I’m Not A User, I Am Not An Abuser"

Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his statement in the tweet below. Please read. Thank y[...] Jun 23 - Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his statement in the tweet below. Please read. Thank y[...]

Teddy Hart Accused Of Physical & Sexual Abuse By Indy Wrestler

Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would repeatedly steal my car and keys that made me cons[...] Jun 23 - Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would repeatedly steal my car and keys that made me cons[...]